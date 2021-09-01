Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.