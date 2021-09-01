Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 115.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

IVOO stock opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.