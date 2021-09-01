VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $8.70 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $8.70 billion and $1.17 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

