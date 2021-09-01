Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post $146.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $144.90 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

VECO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 34.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

