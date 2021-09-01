Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.94 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.82. 1,054,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.44. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.06.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

