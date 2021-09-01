Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.830-1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.82. The company had a trading volume of 941,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,754. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.06.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

