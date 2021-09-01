Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OVV opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

