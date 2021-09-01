Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

