Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.