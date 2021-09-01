Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,606 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Village Farms International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $827.59 million, a P/E ratio of -241.50 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

