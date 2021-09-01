Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 75,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,252. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $351.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $354,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,907 shares of company stock valued at $599,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

