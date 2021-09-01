Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.950 EPS.

VRA stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 49,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $13.62.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $354,317.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,907 shares of company stock worth $599,555. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

