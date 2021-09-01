Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,481 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,638. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

