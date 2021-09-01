Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,725 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

