Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.3% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. 873,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,894. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average is $200.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

