Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). Approximately 14,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 107,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a current ratio of 26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.92.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

