VerusCoin Price Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $83.25 million and $78,463.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00135294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00158690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.77 or 0.07397230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.40 or 0.98508488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00991693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,052,485 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

