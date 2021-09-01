Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
VSCO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. 1,749,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,124. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
