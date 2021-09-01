Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VSCO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. 1,749,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,124. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.