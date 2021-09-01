Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

