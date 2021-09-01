Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,867.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,349.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,658.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,558.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

