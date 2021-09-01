Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

