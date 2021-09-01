Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $47,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

