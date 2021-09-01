Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $23,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,814,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

