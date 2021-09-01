Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,616 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,003 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xilinx worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

XLNX opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

