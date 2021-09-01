Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $149.99.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

