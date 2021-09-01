Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 435,766 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $14.12.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
