Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 435,766 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $14.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 513,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vine Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

