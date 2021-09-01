Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.45. 43,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,010,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,444 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.