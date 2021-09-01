Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.45. 43,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,010,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.
The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,444 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
