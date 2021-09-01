Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

VST traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,228. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $110,118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

