Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). 364,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 895,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In other Vivo Energy news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 1,551,071 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £1,504,538.87 ($1,965,689.67).

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

