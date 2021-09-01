Vortex Defi (VTX) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $65,173.41 and approximately $18,025.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

