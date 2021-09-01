Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.