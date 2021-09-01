Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $1,192,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 122.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 170,936 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 467,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,075. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

