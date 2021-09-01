Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 79 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,320. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.