Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.60 and a 200-day moving average of $384.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

