Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

