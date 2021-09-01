Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.