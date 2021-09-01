Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

WD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. 178,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

