Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.42. 251,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.88. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

