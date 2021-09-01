WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after buying an additional 287,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after buying an additional 232,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

