WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 83 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86.

