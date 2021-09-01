WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

