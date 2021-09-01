WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.