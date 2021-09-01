Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.50

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $154.77, with a volume of 3902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.11.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $228,743,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

