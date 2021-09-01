Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.
OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.