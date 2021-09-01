Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WFTSF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

