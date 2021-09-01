Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Weber stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Weber has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

