Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

