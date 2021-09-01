Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

WAL opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $14,950,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

