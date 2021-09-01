Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,324,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

