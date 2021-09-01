Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 803,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.