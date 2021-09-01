Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP Sells $359,800.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WAB stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.96. 19,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.